Senior Salaries Review Body Report 2018

Recommendations from the Senior Salaries Review Body on the pay of senior civil servants, senior officers in the armed forces and police and crime commissioners.

Published 13 September 2018
Office of Manpower Economics, Senior Salaries Review Body , Cabinet Office, Department of Health and Social Care, Home Office, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Justice

Fortieth Annual Report on Senior Salaries Review Body 2018

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-0756-8 , Cm 9694 PDF, 2.08MB, 146 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email anne.ball@beis.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Fortieth Annual Report on Senior Salaries Review Body 2018: Executive Summary

PDF, 233KB, 22 pages

This report sets out the SSRB’s analysis of evidence given by relevant organisations and makes proposals on the pay of senior civil servants, senior officers of the armed forces and police and crime commissioners. The government responded to the report in parliament.

