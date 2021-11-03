Review of the adult social care COVID-19 winter plan 2020 to 2021

Sir David Pearson was employed by the Department of Health and Social Care as the chair of the Social Care Sector COVID-19 Support Taskforce, which supported the delivery of the adult social care: coronavirus (COVID-19) winter plan 2020 to 2021.

Sir David and the taskforce were commissioned in February 2021 to conduct an independent review of the 2021 winter plan and its implementation.

This resulted in 33 recommendations, which the government has since responded to as part of this year’s adult social care: coronavirus (COVID-19) winter plan 2021 to 2022.