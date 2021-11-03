Adult social care: coronavirus (COVID-19) winter plan 2021 to 2022

Building on last year’s adult social care coronavirus (COVID-19) winter plan 2020 to 2021, this plan sets out the:

key elements of national support available for the social care sector during winter 2021 to 2022

principal actions that local authorities, NHS organisations and social care providers across all settings (including those in the voluntary and community sector) in England should take this winter

Its aims are to ensure that high-quality, safe and timely care is provided to everyone who needs it, while we continue to protect people who need care, their carers and the social care workforce from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses.

Each section of the plan sets out our offer of national support and our expectations for adult social care providers alongside published guidance.

The plan applies to all settings and contexts in which people receive adult social care. This includes people’s own homes, residential care homes and nursing homes, and other community settings.

Alongside this plan, the Social Care Sector COVID-19 Support Taskforce’s independent review of the government’s adult social care: winter plan 2020 to 2021 has been published.