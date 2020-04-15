Policy paper
Coronavirus (COVID-19): adult social care action plan
How the government will support the adult social care sector in England throughout the coronavirus outbreak.
Documents
Details
This document sets out the government’s plan for:
- controlling the spread of infection in care settings
- supporting the workforce
- supporting independence, supporting people at the end of their lives, and responding to individual needs
- supporting local authorities and the providers of care
The plan applies to all settings and contexts in which people receive adult social care. This includes people’s own homes, residential care homes and nursing homes, and other community settings. It applies to people with direct payments and personal budgets, and those who fund their own care.