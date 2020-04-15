Policy paper

Coronavirus (COVID-19): adult social care action plan

How the government will support the adult social care sector in England throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

Published 15 April 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

COVID-19: our action plan for adult social care

PDF, 285KB, 34 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This document sets out the government’s plan for:

  1. controlling the spread of infection in care settings
  2. supporting the workforce
  3. supporting independence, supporting people at the end of their lives, and responding to individual needs
  4. supporting local authorities and the providers of care

The plan applies to all settings and contexts in which people receive adult social care. This includes people’s own homes, residential care homes and nursing homes, and other community settings. It applies to people with direct payments and personal budgets, and those who fund their own care.

Published 15 April 2020