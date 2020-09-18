Adult social care: coronavirus (COVID-19) winter plan 2020 to 2021

The winter plan sets out:

our ambitions for the sector and the challenges facing adult social care this winter

key actions for national bodies (Department of Health and Social Care), local systems (local authorities and NHS England) and adult social care providers

It covers 4 themes:

preventing and controlling the spread of infection in care settings

collaboration across health and care services

supporting people who receive social care, the workforce, and carers

supporting the system

Each section sets out our offer of national support and our expectations for adult social care providers alongside published guidance.

The plan applies to all settings and contexts in which people receive adult social care. This includes people’s own homes, residential care homes and nursing homes, and other community settings.