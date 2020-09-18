Adult social care: coronavirus (COVID-19) winter plan 2020 to 2021
The government's ambitions for the sector and the challenges facing adult social care this winter.
The winter plan sets out:
- our ambitions for the sector and the challenges facing adult social care this winter
- key actions for national bodies (Department of Health and Social Care), local systems (local authorities and NHS England) and adult social care providers
It covers 4 themes:
- preventing and controlling the spread of infection in care settings
- collaboration across health and care services
- supporting people who receive social care, the workforce, and carers
- supporting the system
Each section sets out our offer of national support and our expectations for adult social care providers alongside published guidance.
The plan applies to all settings and contexts in which people receive adult social care. This includes people’s own homes, residential care homes and nursing homes, and other community settings.
Published 18 September 2020