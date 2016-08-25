Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 5875: (European) technical standard order ((E)TSO) (MRP 21 Subpart O)

RA covering the acceptance of a TSO or ETSO from another certification authority.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
25 August 2016
13 December 2021

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

