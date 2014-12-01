Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 5220: special flying instructions and restrictions on flying
RA covering the procedures for further restricting the flying limitations or operational roles of military registered aircraft.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Published 1 December 2014
Last updated 19 February 2019 + show all updates
Last updated 19 February 2019 + show all updates
- Issue 4 has been published under NAA 19/02.
- Issue 3 has been published under NAA 18/13.
- Issue 2 has been published under NAA 16/20.
- First published.