Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 5726: integrity management

RA requiring a comprehensive, through-life, integrity management approach to assure air system integrity.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
29 November 2019
Last updated
30 November 2021 — See all updates

Documents

RA 5726: integrity management

Ref: Issue 3 PDF, 197 KB, 10 pages

Manual of Air System Integrity Management (MASIM)

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/manual-of-air-system-integrity-management-masim

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 29 November 2019
Last updated 30 November 2021 + show all updates

  1. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 21/64

  2. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 20/43.

  3. First published.

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do