Manual of Air System Integrity Management (MASIM)
The MASIM is to provide guidance to those organizations required to manage Air System Integrity in accordance with the MAA’s RA 5700 series.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.