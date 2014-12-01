Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 5724: life extension programme

RA covering the need for an extension programme when aircraft fleets are required to operate beyond their originally-certified life.

1 December 2014
29 November 2024

RA 5724: life extension programme

Manual of Air System Integrity Management (MASIM)

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/manual-of-air-system-integrity-management-masim

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

