Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 5723: ageing air system audit

RA requiring a comprehensive, through-life, ageing air system audit programme to independently assure air system integrity.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
1 December 2014
Last updated
31 May 2024 — See all updates

Documents

RA 5723: ageing air system audit

Ref: Issue 8

PDF, 68.7 KB, 2 pages

Manual of Air System Integrity Management (MASIM)

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/manual-of-air-system-integrity-management-masim

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 1 December 2014
Last updated 31 May 2024 + show all updates

  1. Issue 8 has been published under NAA 24/31.

  2. Issue 7 has been published under NAA 23/60

  3. Issue 6 has been published under NAA 20/43.

  4. Issue 5 has been published under NAA 19/40.

  5. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 19/01.

  6. First published.

Related content