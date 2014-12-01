Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 5721: system integrity management
- Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
- 5000 series: type airworthiness engineering regulations (TAE)
- 1 December 2014
5 July 2017
RA covering the need for a programme of measures to counter threats to system integrity throughout the life of an aircraft.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
- Issue 5 has been published under NAA 17/21.
- Issue 4 has been published under NAA 16/21.
- First published.