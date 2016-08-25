Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 5880: military permit to fly (MPTF) (MRP 21 Subpart P)

RA covering the procedure and issuance of a MPTF and the approval of flight conditions.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

RA 5880: military permit to fly (MRP 21 Subpart P)

Ref: Issue 3 PDF, 415KB, 26 pages

The military permit to fly (MPTF) template

MS Word Document, 64.4KB

The military permit to fly (MPTF) template (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 126KB, 16 pages

Military permit to fly - declaration of compliance

MS Word Document, 23.2KB

Military permit to fly - declaration of compliance (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 20KB, 2 pages

Military permit to fly - amendment statement

MS Word Document, 29.3KB

Military permit to fly - amendment statement (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 25.2KB, 2 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. The military permit to fly template, declaration of compliance and amendment statement forms published.
  2. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 18/13.
  3. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 17/17.
  4. First published.