Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 5406: aircrew publications, contractor responsibilities
RA covering contractor responsibilities for the accuracy and availability of aircrew publications.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Published 1 December 2014
Last updated 19 February 2019 + show all updates
- Issue 4 has been published under NAA 19/02.
- Issue 3 has been published under NAA 18/13.
- Issue 2 has been published under NAA 16/20.
- First published.