Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 5313: design modifications
RA covering the responsibilities for the management of the design organization modification (DM) procedure.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Published 1 December 2014
Last updated 31 October 2018 + show all updates
