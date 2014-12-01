Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 5313: design modifications

RA covering the responsibilities for the management of the design organization modification (DM) procedure.

Published 1 December 2014
Last updated 31 October 2018
RA 5313: design modifications

Ref: Issue 2 PDF, 120KB, 10 pages

Modification brief – classification stage

MS Word Document, 24.5KB

Modification brief – classification stage (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 26.5KB, 2 pages

Modification brief sheet – design stage

MS Word Document, 23.9KB

Modification brief sheet – design stage (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 23.1KB, 2 pages

Modification cost analysis sheet

MS Word Document, 32.6KB

Modification cost analysis sheet (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 34.3KB, 4 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 1 December 2014
