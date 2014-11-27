Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 4971: military airworthiness review and certification, MRP Part M Sub Part I
RA covering CAM organisation responsibilities for the military airworthiness review certificate.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Published 27 November 2014
Last updated 30 November 2018 + show all updates
Last updated 30 November 2018 + show all updates
- Issue 3 has been published under NAA 18/39.
- Issue 2 has been published under NAA 15/36.
- First published.