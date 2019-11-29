Regulatory Article (RA) 4966: military continuing airworthiness management organization instructions – MRP Part M Sub Part C
RA covering the requirement for CAM organizations to raise and promulgate Continuing Airworthiness Instruction.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Last updated 28 May 2021 + show all updates
Issue 2 has been published under NAA 21/34.
First published.