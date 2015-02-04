Regulatory Article (RA) 3277: wake turbulence
RA covering the provision of appropriate spacing to mitigate for the hazardous conditions created by wake turbulence.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Last updated 11 December 2023 + show all updates
Issue 3 has been published under NAA 23/66.
Issue 2 has been published under NAA 23/17.
First published.