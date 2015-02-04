Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 3277: wake turbulence

RA covering the provision of appropriate spacing to mitigate for the hazardous conditions created by wake turbulence.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
4 February 2015
See all updates

RA 3277: wake turbulence

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

