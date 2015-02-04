Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 3263: aerodrome classification

RA covering classification of aerodromes including operating surfaces, facilities and technical services to be provided.

Published 4 February 2015
Last updated 30 September 2019 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

Documents

RA 3263: aerodrome classification

Ref: Issue 3 PDF, 59.8KB, 4 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 4 February 2015
Last updated 30 September 2019 + show all updates
  1. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 19/26.
  2. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 18/25.
  3. First published.

Related content