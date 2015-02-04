Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 3238: controlled airspace deeming conventions

RA covering deeming conventions allowing controllers to take advantage of airspace in which they are providing an air traffic service.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published:
4 February 2015
Last updated:
31 March 2021, see all updates

RA 3238: controlled airspace deeming conventions

Ref: Issue 2 PDF, 41.1KB, 2 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 4 February 2015
Last updated 31 March 2021 + show all updates

  1. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 21/23.

  2. First published.

