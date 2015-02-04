Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 3202: air traffic service provision – qualifications and entitlement, training, competence and currency

RA covering the requirement for appropriately qualified ATM personnel to ensure the safe and efficient provision of ATM.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
4 February 2015
See all updates

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 21/55.

  2. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 21/54.

  3. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 18/08.

  4. First published.

