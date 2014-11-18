Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 3049: defence contractor flying organization responsibilities for UK military air system operating locations
RA covering the operations support requirements at defence contractor flying organization operating locations.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Last updated 30 September 2019 + show all updates
- Issue 5 has been published under NAA 19/26.
- Issue 4 has been published under NAA 19/01.
- Issue 3 has been published under NAA 16/17.
- RA 3049 has been updated and the title has changed.
- First published.