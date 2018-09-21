Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 3550: temporary landing zone

RA covering requirements of temporary landing zones.

Published 21 September 2018
Last updated 30 September 2019 — see all updates
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

RA 3550: temporary landing zone

Ref: Issue 2 PDF, 1.31MB, 4 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 19/26.
  2. First published.

