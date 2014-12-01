Regulatory Article (RA) 3134: air traffic management (ATM) equipment release into service process (RiSP)
RA covering the requirements and process for the ATM equipment RiSP.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Last updated 18 October 2021 + show all updates
-
Issue 2 of RA 3134 and Version 1 of MAA Form 1430 have been published under NAA 21/55.
-
First published.