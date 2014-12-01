Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 3134: air traffic management (ATM) equipment release into service process (RiSP)

RA covering the requirements and process for the ATM equipment RiSP.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
1 December 2014
18 October 2021 — See all updates

RA 3134: air traffic management (ATM) equipment release into service process (RiSP)

Ref: Issue 2 PDF, 126KB, 8 pages

MAA Form 1430 - Application for Classification of a Modification to Air Traffic Management Equipment

Ref: Version 1 MS Word Document, 61.4KB

MAA Form 1430 - Application for Classification of a Modification to Air Traffic Management Equipment (open format)

Ref: Version 1. Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 113KB, 3 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Issue 2 of RA 3134 and Version 1 of MAA Form 1430 have been published under NAA 21/55.

  2. First published.

