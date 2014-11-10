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Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1200: air safety management

RA covering need and maintenance of an air safety management system and its contents.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
10 November 2014
Last updated
4 June 2026 — See all updates

Documents

RA 1200: air safety management

Ref: Issue 8

PDF, 149 KB, 4 pages

The Military Aviation Authority, Air Safety Management Assessment Tool (ASMAT)

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/the-military-aviation-authority-air-safety-management-performance-matrix-mapm

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Updates to this page

Published 10 November 2014
Last updated 4 June 2026 show all updates

  1. Issue 8 has been published under NAA 26/38.

  2. Issue 7 has been published under NAA 22/27.

  3. Issue 6 has been published under NAA 19/18.

  4. Issue 5 has been published under NAA 19/01.

  5. RA 1200 has been amended.

  6. First published.

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