Regulatory Article (RA) 1200: air safety management
RA covering need and maintenance of an air safety management system and its contents.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Updates to this page
-
Issue 8 has been published under NAA 26/38.
-
Issue 7 has been published under NAA 22/27.
-
Issue 6 has been published under NAA 19/18.
-
Issue 5 has been published under NAA 19/01.
-
RA 1200 has been amended.
-
First published.