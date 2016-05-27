The Military Aviation Authority, Air Safety Management Assessment Tool (ASMAT)

The ASMAT is an optional tool, developed around the Regulatory Article 1200 construct, that can help provide an assessment of the maturity of an organisation’s ASMS .

It can be utilised across the defence air environment in support of assurance activity at all levels, from an initial self assessment through to Second and Third Party assurance conducted by external or independent bodies.

The ASMAT can provide a wide ranging assessment of the current performance of the ASMS and highlight areas where further development may be needed. This approach can assist organisations in making more informed decisions when allocating resources to the management of air safety.

The excel template should be used to record findings and has a function to produce a graphical representation of the assurance assessment conducted.​​​