Rapid review into data on mental health inpatient settings: final report and recommendations
Report setting out findings and recommendations of the rapid review into data on patient safety in mental health inpatient pathways.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The rapid review into data on mental health inpatient settings was commissioned by ministers to produce recommendations to improve the way data and information is used in relation to patient safety in mental health inpatient care settings and pathways, including for people with a learning disability and autistic people.
This report contains the findings of the review, including a set of recommendations for improvements in the way local and national data is gathered and used to monitor and improve patient safety in mental health inpatient pathways.
For more information on the purpose, objectives and scope of the rapid review, see the full terms of reference.