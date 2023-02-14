Terms of reference for rapid review into data on mental health inpatient settings

These terms of reference set out the purpose, objectives and scope of the rapid review. They are aimed at making sure that all interested parties understand the aims of the review and are able to contribute relevant evidence. A report will be produced in spring 2023 on the findings, including a set of agreed recommendations for improvements in the way local and national data is gathered and used to monitor patient safety in mental health inpatient services.

To contact the review team, email rapid_review_into_mh_data@dhsc.gov.uk.

We will not consider specific cases and will not consider any personal information. If you want to raise a complaint about a service, you should do this on the Care Quality Commission’s (CQC’s) website. If you have concerns about someone’s safety or want to raise a safeguarding concern, you can do this on the NHS England (NHSE) website.