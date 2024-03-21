Rapid review into data on mental health inpatient settings: government response
The government's response to the recommendations of the report of the independent rapid review into mental health patient safety.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The rapid review into data on mental health inpatient settings: final report and recommendations was published on 28 June 2023.
This document sets out the government’s response to each recommendation, agreed with NHS England and the Care Quality Commission (CQC).