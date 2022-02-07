Public health grants to local authorities: 2022 to 2023

Local authorities (upper tier and unitary) are responsible for improving the health of their local population and reducing health inequalities.

In 2022 to 2023 the total public health grant to local authorities will be £3.417 billion. The grant will be ringfenced for use on public health functions. This may include public health challenges arising directly or indirectly from COVID-19.

The local authority circular sets out the allocations and conditions for using the grant.

See also the written ministerial statement about the allocations for 2022 to 2023.