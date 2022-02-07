Guidance

Public health grants to local authorities: 2022 to 2023

The public health allocations and monetary conditions for local authorities to improve health in local populations.

Department of Health and Social Care
Published
7 February 2022

Applies to England

Public health ringfenced grant 2022 to 2023: local authority circular

Annex D: year end statement of assurance

Public health local authority allocations 2022 to 2023

Local authorities (upper tier and unitary) are responsible for improving the health of their local population and reducing health inequalities.

In 2022 to 2023 the total public health grant to local authorities will be £3.417 billion. The grant will be ringfenced for use on public health functions. This may include public health challenges arising directly or indirectly from COVID-19.

The local authority circular sets out the allocations and conditions for using the grant.

See also the written ministerial statement about the allocations for 2022 to 2023.

