Guidance
Public health grants to local authorities: 2020 to 2021
The public health allocations and monetary conditions for local authorities to improve health in local populations.
Documents
Details
Local authorities (upper tier and unitary) are responsible for improving the health of their local population and reducing health inequalities.
In the financial year ending 2021, local authorities will receive a £3.279 billion public health grant for their public health duties for all ages.
The local authority circular sets out the allocations and conditions for using the grant.