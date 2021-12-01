Guidance

Project ADDER

Information on Project ADDER (Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement and Recovery), the government’s pathfinder programme combatting drugs misuse.

From:
Home Office and Department of Health and Social Care
Published
1 December 2021

Documents

About Project ADDER

HTML

Details

Project ADDER is a joint Home Office and Department for Health and Social Care pathfinder programme delivering change in some of the worst affected areas.

The project is supported by a robust monitoring and evaluation framework, building the evidence base to inform the longer-term strategic approach. This includes an independent evaluation to be carried out by Kantar Public.

Published 1 December 2021