Project ADDER (Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement and Recovery), the government's pathfinder programme combatting drugs misuse.
Project ADDER is a joint Home Office and Department for Health and Social Care pathfinder programme delivering change in some of the worst affected areas.
The project is supported by a robust monitoring and evaluation framework, building the evidence base to inform the longer-term strategic approach. This includes an independent evaluation to be carried out by Kantar Public.