Public health grants to local authorities: 2021 to 2022
The public health allocations and monetary conditions for local authorities to improve health in local populations.
Documents
Details
Local authorities (upper tier and unitary) are responsible for improving the health of their local population and reducing health inequalities.
In 2021 to 2022 the total public health grant to local authorities will be £3.324 billion. The grant will be ring fenced for use on public health functions. This may include public health challenges arising directly or indirectly from COVID-19.
The local authority circular sets out the allocations and conditions for using the grant.