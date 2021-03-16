Guidance

Public health grants to local authorities: 2021 to 2022

The public health allocations and monetary conditions for local authorities to improve health in local populations.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published:
16 March 2021
Applies to:
England

Documents

Public health ring-fenced grant 2021 to 2022: local authority circular

Ref: LAC(DHSC)(2021) 2 HTML

Annex D: year end statement of assurance

ODT, 6.19KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Public health local authority allocations 2021 to 2022

ODS, 21.5KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

Local authorities (upper tier and unitary) are responsible for improving the health of their local population and reducing health inequalities.

In 2021 to 2022 the total public health grant to local authorities will be £3.324 billion. The grant will be ring fenced for use on public health functions. This may include public health challenges arising directly or indirectly from COVID-19.

The local authority circular sets out the allocations and conditions for using the grant.

Published 16 March 2021

Related content

Brexit

  • Check
  • Change
  • Go

Check what you need to do