PPE guide for non-aerosol generating procedures
Guidance on the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) for non-aerosol generating procedures (APGs) in adult social care settings.
Documents
Details
This guidance covers the donning (putting on) and doffing (taking off) of personal protective equipment (PPE) for droplet precautions and the PPE for standard infection control procedures.
Guidance on donning and doffing PPE for aerosol generating procedures (AGPs) is available.
Published 11 October 2022