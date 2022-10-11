Guidance

PPE guide for non-aerosol generating procedures

Guidance on the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) for non-aerosol generating procedures (APGs) in adult social care settings.

Department of Health and Social Care
11 October 2022

Guide to donning (putting on) and doffing (removing) PPE (non AGP) in adult social care settings (for print)

PDF, 1.21 MB, 1 page

Guide to donning (putting on) and doffing (removing) PPE (non AGP) in adult social care settings (text only version)

HTML

This guidance covers the donning (putting on) and doffing (taking off) of personal protective equipment (PPE) for droplet precautions and the PPE for standard infection control procedures.

Guidance on donning and doffing PPE for aerosol generating procedures (AGPs) is available.

