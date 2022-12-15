Paterson inquiry: government response implementation update

The report of the independent inquiry into the issues raised by Paterson was published on 4 February 2020.

The government response to the independent inquiry report was published on 16 December 2021, which detailed the government’s response to the 15 recommendations made in the inquiry report.

This publication details:

the progress made to implement the actions government committed to in December 2021

how these actions have impacted the health system

where there remains ongoing activity

The 12-month update is organised into sections under the 4 themes of the government’s implementation plan from December 2021, which are:

patient-centred information

making challenge heard

ensuring accountability

putting things right

A summary of responses to the government’s consultation on appropriate clinical negligence cover for regulated healthcare professionals has been published alongside this implementation update.