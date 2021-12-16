Government response to the independent inquiry report into the issues raised by former surgeon Ian Paterson
Details the government's response to the report of the independent inquiry into the issues raised by former surgeon Ian Paterson.
Documents
Details
The report of the independent inquiry into the issues raised by Paterson was published on 4 February 2020.
This publication sets out the government’s response to the 15 recommendations made in the inquiry report.
The response:
- outlines actions that are being carried out and the steps taken to address the issues raised by the inquiry in February 2020
- sets out an implementation plan, which details the necessary actions that the government and healthcare organisations need to make to enhance patient safety in the future
