Independent report
Paterson Inquiry report
A report from the independent inquiry that was set up following the conviction of surgeon Ian Paterson.
Documents
Details
The inquiry has reviewed the circumstances surrounding Ian Paterson’s malpractice and considered other past and current practices in the NHS and the independent sector.
The inquiry aims to learn lessons from these and to make recommendations to improve the safety and quality of care provided to all patients.
The report was presented to Parliament by the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Mental Health, Suicide Prevention and Patient Safety, Nadine Dorries.