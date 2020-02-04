Independent report

Paterson Inquiry report

A report from the independent inquiry that was set up following the conviction of surgeon Ian Paterson.

Published 4 February 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

Report of the independent inquiry into the issues raised by Paterson

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1728-4, HC 31 2020-21

Report of the independent inquiry into the issues raised by Paterson (print ready)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1728-4, HC 31 2020-21 PDF, 2.73MB, 236 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Report of the independent inquiry into the issues raised by Paterson (print cover)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1728-4, HC 31 2020-21 PDF, 1.48MB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The inquiry has reviewed the circumstances surrounding Ian Paterson’s malpractice and considered other past and current practices in the NHS and the independent sector.

The inquiry aims to learn lessons from these and to make recommendations to improve the safety and quality of care provided to all patients.

The report was presented to Parliament by the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Mental Health, Suicide Prevention and Patient Safety, Nadine Dorries.

