Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Review: government response

The report of the Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety (IMMDS) Review was published on 8 July 2020.

This publication sets out the government’s response to the IMMDS Review report. It details the government’s response to the report’s 9 strategic recommendations and 50 ‘actions for improvement’.

It explains the changes that have been put in place since the IMMDS Review report’s publication in July 2020. It sets out further action the government will take to implement the recommendations accepted and to improve patient safety.

The Independent Report of the Patient Reference Group is published alongside the government response. The Patient Reference Group was established to provide advice, challenge and scrutiny to work to develop the government response to the IMMDS Review report. Its independent end-of-project report sets out the group’s reflections on the IMMDS Review report’s recommendations and patient experience and engagement more widely.

These documents build on the government’s interim response to the IMMDS Review report. This was published in January 2021 via written ministerial statement: update on the government’s response to the Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Review.