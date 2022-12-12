Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Review: update report on government implementation

The report of the Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety ( IMMDS ) Review was published on 8 July 2020.

On 21 July 2021, we published our response to the IMMDS review, which details the government’s response to the review’s 9 strategic recommendations and 50 actions for improvement.

The Independent Report of the Patient Reference Group was published alongside this response. The Patient Reference Group was established to provide advice, challenge and scrutiny to work to develop the government response to the IMMDS review.

This implementation report provides an update on the government’s progress to implement the 2021 government response to the review and improve patient safety. It: