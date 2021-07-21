The Independent Report of the Patient Reference Group: response to the IMMDS Review report

The report of the Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety (IMMDS) Review was published on 8 July 2020.

The Independent Report of the Patient Reference Group is published alongside the government response to the IMMDS Review report.

The Patient Reference Group was established to provide advice, challenge and scrutiny to work to develop the government response to the IMMDS Review report. Its independent end-of-project report sets out the Patient Reference Group’s reflections on the IMMDS Review report’s recommendations and patient experience and engagement more widely.

See the full government response to the IMMDS Review report’s 9 strategic recommendations and 50 ‘actions for improvement’.