Partner engagement insight report: 10 Year Health Plan for England

This publication is part of a collection of reports describing the work and findings of Change NHS - the biggest ever conversation about the NHS that launched on 21 October 2024. (All reports are in the ‘Change NHS engagement insights’ section of the 10 Year Health Plan for England collection page).

We engaged widely with organisations, members of the public and health and care staff to inform the development of the 10 Year Health Plan for England.

This report reflects the views of organisations that are a part of, engage with or represent groups that have contact with the NHS or social care services. This document is not government policy. The feedback received from Change NHS has helped to shape the 10 Year Health Plan.

To deliver Change NHS, the Department of Health and Social Care worked with: