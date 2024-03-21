Parent-infant relationships: starting conversations (practitioner guide)

This guidance provides 3 conversation prompts for frontline practitioners to explore a parent or carer’s relationship with their baby.

It also sets out a 3-step framework for using them to help identify parent-infant relationship difficulties.

The prompts are intended for use by a range of frontline roles including:

health visitors

midwives

nursing associates

family support workers

social workers

The guidance has been developed to help implement the recommendation, set out in The best start for life: a vision for the 1,001 critical days in March 2021, for effective mental health support for parents and carers to develop a secure bond with their baby to be integrated into the universal offer to every family.

It has been developed as part of the joint Department for Education and Department for Health and Social Care Family Hubs and Start for Life programme.