Family hubs and start for life programme: local authority guide

Information for the 75 local authorities pre-selected to take part in the family hubs and start for life programme.

The guidance is made up of:

family hubs and start for life programme guide which includes: the vision for transformation of family and start for life services what taking part in the programme means for local authority areas supplementary guidance and information

which includes: family hub model framework which explains how local authority areas will be expected to approach the delivery of family hubs

which explains how local authority areas will be expected to approach the delivery of family hubs family hub service expectations which explains the expectations for services that are not covered by this funding

which explains the expectations for services that are not covered by this funding family hub trailblazer guide which describes: the government’s vision for trailblazers what they will be expected to achieve how we will support and select them

which describes: family hubs and start for life programme sign up form - to be completed by eligible local authorities, it also includes additional questions for local authorities applying to become the programme’s trailblazers

All pre-selected local authorities must complete the sign up form to receive their funding.

Sign up to the programme Pre-selected local authorities must sign up by: 31 August - for local authorities applying to be trailblazers in wave 1

30 September - for local authorities applying to be trailblazers in wave 2

31 October - for local authorities wishing to participate in the programme

Selection and funding methodologies for the 75 local authorities pre-selected to take part in the family hubs and start for life programme are also available.