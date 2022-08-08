Guidance

Family hubs and start for life programme: local authority guide

Guidance and sign up form for local authorities pre-selected to take part in the family hubs and start for life programme.

Department for Education and Department of Health and Social Care
8 August 2022

Family hubs and start for life programme guide

Family hub model framework (annex E)

Family hub service expectations (annex F)

Family hubs and start for life programme: trailblazer guide

Family hubs and start for life programme: sign up form

Information for the 75 local authorities pre-selected to take part in the family hubs and start for life programme.

The guidance is made up of:

  • family hubs and start for life programme guide which includes:
    • the vision for transformation of family and start for life services
    • what taking part in the programme means for local authority areas
    • supplementary guidance and information
  • family hub model framework which explains how local authority areas will be expected to approach the delivery of family hubs
  • family hub service expectations which explains the expectations for services that are not covered by this funding
  • family hub trailblazer guide which describes:
    • the government’s vision for trailblazers
    • what they will be expected to achieve
    • how we will support and select them
  • family hubs and start for life programme sign up form - to be completed by eligible local authorities, it also includes additional questions for local authorities applying to become the programme’s trailblazers

All pre-selected local authorities must complete the sign up form to receive their funding.

Sign up to the programme

Pre-selected local authorities must sign up by:

  • 31 August - for local authorities applying to be trailblazers in wave 1
  • 30 September - for local authorities applying to be trailblazers in wave 2
  • 31 October - for local authorities wishing to participate in the programme

Selection and funding methodologies for the 75 local authorities pre-selected to take part in the family hubs and start for life programme are also available.

