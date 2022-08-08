Family hubs and start for life programme: local authority guide
Guidance and sign up form for local authorities pre-selected to take part in the family hubs and start for life programme.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
Information for the 75 local authorities pre-selected to take part in the family hubs and start for life programme.
The guidance is made up of:
-
family hubs and start for life programme guide which includes:
- the vision for transformation of family and start for life services
- what taking part in the programme means for local authority areas
- supplementary guidance and information
- family hub model framework which explains how local authority areas will be expected to approach the delivery of family hubs
- family hub service expectations which explains the expectations for services that are not covered by this funding
-
family hub trailblazer guide which describes:
- the government’s vision for trailblazers
- what they will be expected to achieve
- how we will support and select them
- family hubs and start for life programme sign up form - to be completed by eligible local authorities, it also includes additional questions for local authorities applying to become the programme’s trailblazers
All pre-selected local authorities must complete the sign up form to receive their funding.
Sign up to the programme
Pre-selected local authorities must sign up by:
- 31 August - for local authorities applying to be trailblazers in wave 1
- 30 September - for local authorities applying to be trailblazers in wave 2
- 31 October - for local authorities wishing to participate in the programme
Selection and funding methodologies for the 75 local authorities pre-selected to take part in the family hubs and start for life programme are also available.