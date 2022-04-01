Family hubs and start for life package: methodology for pre-selecting local authorities
The 75 local authorities pre-selected for the family hubs and start for life package and the selection methodology.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The family hubs and start for life package: methodology for pre-selecting the 75 local authorities – technical note explains the methodology used to identify the 75 local authorities pre-selected for the programme. Pre-selected local authorities are areas that will be eligible for funding subject to confirmation that the local authority can deliver the programme’s requirements.
The family hubs and start for life package: 75 pre-selected local authorities lists the local authorities pre-selected for the programme.
In the coming months we will provide:
- further detail on the programme’s requirements
- indicative funding allocations
- information on how local authorities can confirm their interest in taking part in the programme