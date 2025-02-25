Family Hubs and Start for Life programme: local authority guide 2025 to 2026
Guidance for the 75 pre-selected local authorities on the Family Hubs and Start for Life programme, for the 2025 to 2026 financial year.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The ‘Family Hubs and Start for Life programme guide’ provides:
- an explanation of how the programme aims to transform Family Hubs and Start for Life services
- information on expectations, funding and assurance for year 4 of the programme
‘Delivery expectations for funded services’ sets out the minimum expectations and options to ‘go further’ for each funded strand.
The ‘Family hub model framework’ includes the criteria for 2 stages of family hub transformation: basic and developed models.
‘Family hub service expectations’ provides:
- a list of the core services we expect local areas to deliver through their family hubs
- the minimum expectations of the services that do not get investment through this programme
The 13 local authorities funded through the Family Hubs Transformation Fund are expected to meet the minimum expectations for family hubs transformation funding set out in the guidance by March 2026.
Guidance that applies to the end of the 2024 to 2025 financial year is available.