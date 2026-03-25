Pandemic Preparedness Strategy: building our capabilities

This publication sets out the commitment of all 4 nations of the UK to:

rebuild readiness and prepare underlying capabilities for future pandemics

take rapid co-ordinated action to protect communities equitably

minimise disruption in people’s lives

In support of this joined-up approach, the strategy includes principles for pandemic preparedness endorsed by all 4 nations of the UK. All 4 governments in the UK will:

develop and implement their approaches to improve preparedness

work together to develop cross-UK capabilities

The strategy builds on:

lessons identified from the COVID-19 pandemic and the UK Covid-19 Inquiry

early findings from the national pandemic exercise (‘Exercise Pegasus’), which aimed to test our ability to respond to a pandemic and involved all regions and nations of the UK and thousands of participants.

A full report of all findings from Exercise Pegasus is due to be published in winter 2026.

The publication fulfils a commitment in the government response to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry module 1 report and replaces the outdated 2011 UK Influenza Pandemic Preparedness Strategy.

Where this strategy applies

The ‘UK government approach to implementing the strategy’ includes actions to implement improvements to pandemic preparedness in England by 2030, while the ‘Introduction and principles’ apply to the whole of the UK. This is also signposted in the PDF version.