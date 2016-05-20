Packaging of tobacco products

This guidance provides an overview of the rules on the retail packaging of tobacco, and herbal products for smoking.

The rules follow the Standardised Packaging of Tobacco Regulations 2015, Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016 including amendments made by the Tobacco Products and Nicotine Inhaling Products (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 and the Tobacco Products and Nicotine Inhaling Products (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

The rules also implement some of the Tobacco Products Directive (2014/40/EU) for Northern Ireland.