Packaging of tobacco products
Information for retailers and distributors of tobacco products, enforcement agencies and the public on changes to tobacco packaging.
Documents
Details
This guidance provides an overview of the rules on the retail packaging of tobacco, and herbal products for smoking.
The rules follow the Standardised Packaging of Tobacco Regulations 2015, Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016 including amendments made by the Tobacco Products and Nicotine Inhaling Products (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 and the Tobacco Products and Nicotine Inhaling Products (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.
The rules also implement some of the Tobacco Products Directive (2014/40/EU) for Northern Ireland.
Last updated 4 January 2021 + show all updates
-
Updated with information on the packaging of tobacco products following the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020.
-
Annex has been updated with a new set of images of graphic health warnings.
-
Added a new document, Tobacco and herbal packaging rules: quick guide
-
First published.