Smoke-free generation: tobacco control plan for England

Plans to reduce smoking in England, with the aim of creating a smoke-free generation.

Published 18 July 2017
The objectives of the tobacco control plan are to:

  • reduce the number of 15 year olds who regularly smoke from 8% to 3% or less
  • reduce smoking among adults in England from 15.5% to 12% or less
  • reduce the inequality gap in smoking prevalence, between those in routine and manual occupations and the general population
  • reduce the prevalence of smoking in pregnancy from 10.7% to 6% or less

The aim is to achieve these objectives by the end of 2022.

