Smoke-free generation: tobacco control plan for England

Plans to reduce smoking in England, with the aim of creating a smoke-free generation.
The objectives of the tobacco control plan are to:
- reduce the number of 15 year olds who regularly smoke from 8% to 3% or less
- reduce smoking among adults in England from 15.5% to 12% or less
- reduce the inequality gap in smoking prevalence, between those in routine and manual occupations and the general population
- reduce the prevalence of smoking in pregnancy from 10.7% to 6% or less
The aim is to achieve these objectives by the end of 2022.
Published 18 July 2017
Last updated 13 January 2020 + show all updates
- The fourth bullet point has been corrected: 'reduce the prevalence of smoking in pregnancy from 10.5% to 6% or less' has been changed to 'reduce the prevalence of smoking in pregnancy from 10.7% to 6% or less'. The document has not changed.
- First published.