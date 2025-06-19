Guidance

Oliver McGowan code of practice

Sets out standards for training on learning disability and autism for Care Quality Commission (CQC)-registered health and social care providers and their staff.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
19 June 2025

Applies to England

Documents

The Oliver McGowan draft code of practice on statutory learning disability and autism training

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5821-8, E03383362

Unnumbered act paper

HTML

Order a copy

The Oliver McGowan draft code of practice on statutory learning disability and autism training

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5821-8, E03383362

Unnumbered act paper

PDF, 662 KB, 48 pages

Order a copy

Impact assessment

PDF, 939 KB, 78 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The introduction of the statutory requirement for training on learning disability and autism aims to ensure that staff working at all levels across the health and social care sectors receive high quality and appropriate training on learning disability and autism.

The code of practice (the code) supports implementation of the legislation by setting out the standards that training needs to meet, in terms of both content and delivery.

The code also explains how a registered provider should use the code and what would happen if they fail to comply with it.

The code also provides information about The Oliver McGowan Mandatory Training on Learning Disability and Autism, which is the preferred and recommended training package developed by the government to support registered providers to meet the legal requirement.

In developing the code, we consulted with people with a learning disability, autistic people and their families and carers, the charitable sector, health and social care stakeholders and CQC. See the consultation on the draft code (also published as an easy read consultation).

The code must be laid in Parliament for 40 days. When this period concludes (on 6 September 2025), provided neither House resolves not to approve it, the code becomes final.

See also the easy read version of the code of practice.

Updates to this page

Published 19 June 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page