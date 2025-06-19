Oliver McGowan code of practice

The introduction of the statutory requirement for training on learning disability and autism aims to ensure that staff working at all levels across the health and social care sectors receive high quality and appropriate training on learning disability and autism.

The code of practice (the code) supports implementation of the legislation by setting out the standards that training needs to meet, in terms of both content and delivery.

The code also explains how a registered provider should use the code and what would happen if they fail to comply with it.

The code also provides information about The Oliver McGowan Mandatory Training on Learning Disability and Autism, which is the preferred and recommended training package developed by the government to support registered providers to meet the legal requirement.

In developing the code, we consulted with people with a learning disability, autistic people and their families and carers, the charitable sector, health and social care stakeholders and CQC . See the consultation on the draft code (also published as an easy read consultation).

The code must be laid in Parliament for 40 days. When this period concludes (on 6 September 2025), provided neither House resolves not to approve it, the code becomes final.