Oliver McGowan code of practice (easy read)

The law says that:

all health and care staff in services that are registered with the Care Quality Commission ( CQC ) must get training on learning disability and autism

the training should be right for the job they do

CQC is an organisation that checks the standard of health and social care services in England.

‘Registered’ means the health and care services agree to be checked by CQC .

This guidance is called a code of practice. The guidance explains:

what training staff need to get to follow the law

what standards the training should follow

why training is important

The code has been sent to Parliament. It will stay there for 40 days. This ends on 6 September 2025. If neither the House of Commons nor the House of Lords says no, the code will become final.