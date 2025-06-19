Oliver McGowan code of practice (easy read)
Guidance about the training on learning disability and autism that health and care staff must do if they work in services registered with CQC in England.
Applies to England
The law says that:
-
all health and care staff in services that are registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) must get training on learning disability and autism
-
the training should be right for the job they do
CQC is an organisation that checks the standard of health and social care services in England.
‘Registered’ means the health and care services agree to be checked by CQC.
This guidance is called a code of practice. The guidance explains:
- what training staff need to get to follow the law
- what standards the training should follow
- why training is important
The code has been sent to Parliament. It will stay there for 40 days. This ends on 6 September 2025. If neither the House of Commons nor the House of Lords says no, the code will become final.
See also the non-easy read version of the code of practice.